Jets’ former first-round pick could be their sack leader in 2025

The Jets have a talented group of players on their defensive line who are ready to get after the quarterback. But, who will be the sack leader for this team in 2025?

Jets’ possible sack leader had a great offseason

Will McDonald is in line to have a phenomenal season with the Jets in 2025. This offseason, McDonald may be the most physically improved player from last season.

Early on this offseason, a report came about that the Iowa State edge rusher underwent a 15-pound bulk up, which is a crucial change that he needed to make.

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

McDonald will now be much more capable of holding his own against defenders. He can plant his foot in the ground and use his strength to his advantage.

Previously, he used his speed and finesse to get around the tackles. He will still be able to do so, but will now have an added weapon of power to his arsenal.

Jets need McDonald to get to the quarterback

Other than McDonald, the Jets do not have many clear standout talents who could lead the team in sacks.

Jermaine Johnson is coming back from a serious injury, so expecting him to be a high-impact player immediately might be too physically demanding.

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quinnen Williams is a fantastic player, but he doesn’t rack up the sack total too much. He is a stable point of the middle of this defense, but isn’t a player who has his hand in the dirt and goes after the quarterback.

The best choice is McDonald, who is someone the Jets are banking on to get after the quarterback. Last season, McDonald put up 28 tackles, a career-high 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Overall, this is a great season for a second-year player. But 2025 should be better than this. McDonald has the potential to demonstrate vast improvements to his game.