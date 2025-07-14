Jets’ Michael Carter II thrilled to play under new head coach with unique experience

Last offseason, the Jets re-signed nickel CB Michael Carter to a three-year extension, locking him in as the team’s nickel for the foreseeable future. This offseason, the Jets brought in a new head coach who can take Carter’s game to the next level.

Aaron Glenn has experience at the nickel position

Aaron Glenn was hired as the Jets’ head coach this offseason, as he now looks to change the look of the franchise that he was once a member of as a player.

Glenn spent the first eight seasons of his playing career with the Jets as a starting nickel cornerback. During that stretch, he earned two Pro Bowl nods, totaled 24 interceptions, three pick-sixes, and 36 pass defenses.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Now, Glenn can step in as the Jets’ head coach and share his knowledge and experience with Carter to help him become an even better nickel cornerback.

“It’s really cool having all these guys who played in the league and can really say they understand what’s going on and how things happen on the field,” Carter recently told the media (h/t NFL.com).

“It definitely resonates. You can approach those guys as coaches in a different way because they really get it. They give good feedback. They’ve all played at a high level. I feel like that’s just a wealth of knowledge and wisdom that we can take advantage of and it will only make us players.”

The Jets are looking for a resurgence year from Carter

Last year wasn’t a great season for Carter, who dealt with injuries and didn’t look like himself on the field. He played in 13 games and totaled only 24 tackles and one pass defense.

Carter will look to bounce back from the down year, and he feels like he can.

“I definitely wanted to make sure I did everything I could to do what I could for them,” Carter said. “It was one of those things that it didn’t work out, but I’m in a lot better place now.”

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter being healthy is a big need for the Jets, who lost one of their boundary guys in D.J Reed to the Lions this offseason.

He’ll be on the field more often because of that, and because new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks loves to run nickel defenses.

The Jets set up success for Carter in 2025, while also putting a lot on his shoulders. He will aim to reach these lofty expectations and maintain his status as one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the NFL.