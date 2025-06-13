Jets’ new defensive coordinator with have a transformative impact

The Jets have new coordinators this season following the hiring of a new coaching regime. Their new defensive coordinator is Steve Wilks, who has been on plenty of teams throughout his NFL coaching career.

Now, Wilks has been assigned the task of revitalizing this Jets defense, alongside Glenn. Let’s take a look at how he could change this Jets defense for the better.

Wilks and Glenn will be big pieces for the defensive backs

Glenn is a former defensive back of the New York Jets, but Wilks will have as big an impact on the backs as Glenn. Wilks runs a high rate of nickel defense, which could be a great strength for the Jets with Michael Carter II at that position.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This addition would allow for more versatility in coverage, creating confusion for opposing quarterbacks with disguised coverages. Adding more nickel coverage would put more pressure on the linebacking core, especially the top two in Jermaine Sherwood and Quincy Williams, to defend the run.

For this Jets defense, implementing more nickel could be very intriguing.

Jets will be blitzing

If you take away the outlier season of 2023 with the 49ers, Wilks has made it clear to the league that he loves to blitz.

Getting after the quarterback is an important facet of all defenses, but Wilks makes sure that is the identity of his defense. He likes to implement creative ways to get to the quarterback, using his linebackers and safeties as key blitzing pieces on certain downs.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Wilks specifically likes to do is zone blitzing, as he also prefers zone to man in base coverage as well. This is another reason why Michael Carter II could have a breakout season. He could be used as a chess piece out of the nickel position.

Adding Wilks alongside Glenn will be a good fit for the Jets. Wilks is an experienced NFL coaching veteran, while Glenn is just starting his head coaching tenure.

Wilks can help teach Glenn the reins, while still helping the Jets drastically on the football field.