Jets might have found missing piece to their offense with new wide receiver

This offseason, the Jets brought in Josh Reynolds, an underrated receiver over the last few seasons. This season, Reynolds could prove to be impactful on a team without a bunch of receiving threats.

Josh Reynolds is a physical, tall receiving option

The former Broncos receiver is listed at 6-foot-3, 192 pounds. This is big for the Jets’ offense, which lacks size at the receiver position. Allen Lazard is the other big receiver on the Jets’ roster, but Reynolds might have the edge in talent.

Having Reynolds on the outside as a physical receiver opposite Garrett Wilson could be a formidable duo that helps round out the offense. Having bigger, more physical receivers in an offense is important, as they help out red zone production and create mismatches for other positions.

At his size, Reynolds will also be productive in the run game as a blocker, as head coach Aaron Glenn has emphasized this during OTAs.

Reynolds has experience with the Jets’ new OC

Reynolds spent time with the Detroit Lions (acquired by Detroit mid-2021, departed mid-2024). There, he was paired with now Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who was formerly the Lions’ passing game coordinator. In that span, Reynolds played some of his best football.

His best season was in 2023, the same year Engstrand was promoted to the passing game coordinator of the Lions. Reynolds posted 40 receptions, 608 yards, and five touchdowns that season.

Reynolds was motivated to join the Jets because of his familiarity with both Glenn and Engstrand. Adding Reynolds to this Jets offense that was in need of some bigger, downfield players could be impactful for this team.

Overall, bringing in Reynolds to the Jets is a solid addition. His best years were with Engstrand, so pairing the two back up could bring back the best from the receiver.