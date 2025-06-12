Why the Jets should pass on Jaire Alexander despite his star talent

Jaire Alexander has been released from the Packers, resulting in plenty of speculation as to where the two-time second-team All-Pro will play next. Could the New York Jets be interested in signing Alexander?

Is there room for Jaire Alexander in the Jets’ quality cornerback room?

Sauce Gardner leads the Jets’ secondary as their clear CB1. But even behind the All-Pro talent, there are a few players who deserve to be starting on this team.

Brandon Stephens was signed this offseason to be the opposite corner of Gardner after DJ Reed left in free agency. Stephens is a quality corner, coming off a solid season in Baltimore.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Michael Carter II is one of my favorite defenders on this Jets team, and he could be in line for a breakout campaign under HC Aaron Glenn. Even if they signed Alexander, Carter II would be safe, and his role would be untouched.

The prospect of adding Alexander to this team would be exciting, but there is no real defined need for him. They could look at some other positions, but they should feel comfortable at cornerback.

Adding Alexander could block the Jets from developing Azareye’h Thomas

Along with the Jets already having experienced veterans that could compete at a high level, they also have an intriguing rookie that they want to develop.

The Jets selected Azareye’h Thomas early in the third round of this year’s draft, but he was projected to go much earlier in many mock drafts. He is a developmental player with high-potential traits. But what is evident in his game is that he is a bit raw and needs time to develop.

Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Adding Alexander could take away the opportunities on the field for Thomas.

Alexander is a very talented player who had some injuries that took away from his final two seasons in Green Bay. And while the Jets are always looking into adding talented players throughout the year, adding Alexander to this squad does not make sense.