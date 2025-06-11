Jets’ young star pass rusher on pace to return from injury for Week 1

The news all Jets fans have been waiting to hear has finally come. EDGE Jermaine Johnson II confirmed he will be back from his Achilles injury in time for Week 1 to face off against his former QB Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.

Jermaine Johnson II is eager to get back on the field

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Johnson told reporters that he has been texting with Rodgers about their matchup, seemingly confirming he will be ready to go for Week 1.

“It’s just another game, but for me it’s going to be my first game back. There will be a lot of emotions, and when my emotions are high, I tend to play pretty well.”

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This highly anticipated Week 1 matchup is even more intense now, with the confirmation of Johnson’s return. Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 2 last season — a massive loss for the Jets’ defense.

Johnson is ready to show the NFL world what they missed last season, and how he is going to bounce back better than ever. He totaled 7.5 sacks and made the Pro Bowl in 2023.

Jets cannot overwork the edge rusher too fast

Even if he only played a limited snap count while returning from this injury, Johnson will find a way to make his impact felt. He will have more energy in those snaps, hopefully leading to higher production.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson will likely try to force his way on the field, as he is competitive and wants to win. But having him not on the field for his normal snap count will be better for the Jets in the long term as they ensure he maintains his health.

The Jets should be fired up about this news. They get their top edge back and are ready to go in Week 1 against their former quarterback.