Could the Jets make a trade to add a talented WR2 opposite Garrett Wilson?

The New York Jets’ weakest position entering the 2025 season is arguably at wide receiver. They have a talented top guy in Garrett Wilson, but after him, there isn’t much to be thrilled about. But could the Jets make a trade to add a top talent opposite Wilson?

The Las Vegas Raiders may be looking to extract any value

The Las Vegas Raiders could be looking to get rid of some of their expiring contracts this season. If the Raiders fall short of their lofty goals this season, despite trading for quarterback Geno Smith, they could look to offload talent mid-season.

The Jets, meanwhile, could try to swoop in and acquire Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders.

The Raiders would likely require a mid-round pick in exchange for the receiver. The team will be happy to get good value for him, as he could easily leave in free agency in 2026.

Las Vegas is unlikely to make the playoffs, and does not have an excess amount of money. Acquiring a draft pick for a big-money receiver could be a worthwhile move.

The Jets would get a receiver who won’t steal many targets from Wilson

For the Jets, this would be a slam-dunk move.

They would acquire a receiver in his prime and get another talented target for newly signed QB Justin Fields. It also takes some of the burden away from Wilson, who is currently the only star receiver on this team.

Unlike last year’s move for Davante Adams, Wilson would stay the top dog in the offense, even if the Jets acquired Meyers. He wouldn’t get pushed into the shadows like last year. Instead, this move would give Wilson a running mate without lessening his target share.

A move like this for the Jets would cement their offense as one of the more talented groups in the league, and give more chess pieces for Tanner Engstrand to move around. This would be a fantastic move for the Jets.