Jets’ star defensive tackle dropped 50 spots in NFL’s Top 100

New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams is widely considered to be one of the best players in the NFL at his position. But in the recent NFL Top 100 list, Williams took a massive tumble from the previous season.

Why did Jets’ defensive tackle fall?

Williams came in at No. 87 in this year’s Top 100, which is voted on by his fellow peers within the NFL. This ranking marks him 50 spots lower than he was the previous year. In 2024’s NFL Top 100, Williams ranked No. 37.

In that 2023 season that earned him such a high placement on last year’s list, Williams was a force to be reckoned with. He put up 62 tackles, five and a half sacks, and had an interception. This is following a year where he was named a first-team All-Pro and was in conversations as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Williams in 2024 had 37 tackles, six sacks, and was named a Pro Bowler. He did not have a bad season by any means, but to regain his high rankings, he will need to improve in 2025.

Williams’s surrounding cast will help him improve in 2025

Williams will be surrounded by a new group of talent in 2025. This should help him improve his production compared to the 2024 season.

Jermaine Johnson II is returning following an injury in 2024, which will be a big help to Williams on the outside. He can force players back into the defensive tackle.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Another player on the outside is Will McDonald IV, who added some weight this offseason and looks ready to take another step forward following a career-high 10.5 sacks last season. This added weight should help him defend the run better.

With additional support on the inside from the newly signed Derrick Nnadi, Williams has the surrounding cast to help him break out again. Now it is up to the defensive tackle as he attempts to climb back up the ranks.