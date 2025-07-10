Jets vs Steelers Week 1 will feature two quarterbacks out for revenge

The NFL schedule makers made a phenomenal decision for their first week of football, putting the New York Jets and Justin Fields up against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers. Let’s preview what this September 7th matchup might look like.

Jets and Steelers battle could be a defensive showdown

The Jets’ defense projects to be in the top 10 of the league this season, as they are looking to return to the form of 2023. Last season was a down year, as it took a turn for the worse when Robert Saleh was fired.

This offseason, the team added CB Brandon Stephens and S Andre Cisco to the back end, along with a few others to fill in minor holes elsewhere. But the Jets aren’t the only team in this matchup that has made some big-time defensive acquisitions.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Steelers shook some things up this offseason, adding and subtracting multiple big-name players.

Recently, the team traded safety S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins for TE Jonnu Smith and star CB Jalen Ramsey, which could be a great move for the team. They also drafted DT Derrick Harmon and EDGE Jack Sawyer, and signed S Juan Thornhill and CB Darius Slay. This defense added some talented players.

With all of that being said, this could prove to be a defensive-minded matchup. Both coaching staffs know how to scheme up a good defense, and adding that to the talent on the field will make it hard for offenses to score.

Fields and Rodgers make their former teams regret not taking them back

Both Fields and Rodgers are looking for revenge against their former teams in Week 1. First, we’ll talk about Rodgers and the Steelers.

Statistically, Rodgers was solid last season. He put up 3,897 passing yards with a 28-11 TD-INT ratio. But, he couldn’t lead his team, as the Jets finished with only five wins.

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

His Steelers also made big offensive moves, headlined by their biggest grab in star receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalf is a big-name receiver looking for a better season than last, where he put up 992 yards and five touchdowns. This offense also just recently added TE Jonnu Smith, who could be deadly in a pass-first offense.

The Jets, meanwhile, didn’t make the biggest moves to upgrade their skill positions, but their offense has improved in a lot of aspects. They got an improved offensive coordinator in Tanner Engstrand, a few new weapons like TE Mason Taylor and WR Josh Reynolds, and a hungry offensive line.

But the player expected to have the biggest jump this year is Fields. In six games started last season, he led the Steelers to a 4-2 record with 1,106 passing yards and five touchdowns, along with 289 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Both offenses are coming out hungry and ready to go. They are looking to have a great year, with new quarterbacks for each respective team.