Jets’ star running back in line for bounce back following down year

At the running back position in the NFL, there is a lot of young talent, alongside a bunch of proven stars. The Jets have a guy in Breece Hall who is right on the cusp of being among the league’s best, but will he be there by the end of 2025?

Breece Hall is coming off a down year

Many expected last season to be a true breakout year for Hall, but it didn’t go according to plan. He put up only 876 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground, along with 483 yards and three touchdowns receiving.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

In 2023, he cemented himself as a quality back. Hall had right around 1,585 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns, which led to high expectations entering last season.

Last year, Hall’s problems likely came from either his injury concerns with his knee and/or scheme and offensive line problems. While all of those issues are real, Hall just didn’t look like himself.

Jets hoping for a bounce-back from Hall

The Jets are hoping their prized running back bounces back from his down season. The front office, led by new general manager Darren Mougey, put in front of him Hal an offensive line that will certainly help him return to form.

This line is vastly improved from last season, as they changed out both tackle spots with two first-round picks: 2024’s Olu Fashanu and 2025’s Armand Membou.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With these two at the tackle position, the Jets know they have an athletic and versatile offensive line. They are able to get out in space and lay blocks, which, for big plays, is extremely important. This will help Hall get to the edge and use his speed to beat people.

The Jets’ receivers also have a different attitude than in previous years, as they have now made it clear that blocking for the back is extremely important.

All of this adds up with a new addition in the coaching room in offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Hall has everything set up for him to succeed. Barring any health issues, 2025 should be a good year for the Jets’ running back.