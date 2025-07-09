The Jets’ offense has the potential to be explosive in 2025

The Jets’ offense over the past few seasons has been stagnant and has failed to reach its full potential. The 2025 season could be very different, though, with a bunch of new faces and some familiar faces who have improved over the offseason. This season could change the way fans view the Jets.

It all starts with the quarterback position

Justin Fields is the new sheriff in town, as he looks to turn a roster that went 5-12 last season into a playoff team in year one. Fields has elite rushing traits, with a calm demeanor that helps him control the field. He is fast and has the legs to carry a rushing attack. Over his four-year career, Fields has 2,509 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing.

But seems to go under the radar for Fields is his legitimate arm talent. He can unleash the ball deep down the field, which, with some of the talent on this team, could benefit them greatly.

Fields is a talented player who never got a real opportunity to show what he was about. 2025 will be his time to shine.

Jets have a few big-play potential players

In the running back room, Breece Hall is the top guy. He is coming off a down season, where he was a bit banged up throughout, but hopefully with a good offseason, he can return to his 2023 form, in which he put up 994 rushing yards and five touchdowns, pairing with 591 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The receiver room does have a few players as well that could get big looks downfield, and the two players that stick out are Garrett Wilson and Arian Smith.

Wilson is a proven stud. Through mediocre quarterback play, Wilson consistently puts up great numbers while making fabulous plays. In 2024, Garrett had 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns receiving.

Smith, whom the Jets selected in this past NFL Draft, has blazing speed, which assisted him in the draft process. Smith also showed up big time in OTAs, turning heads and giving Jets fans tons of hope.

Having this type of talent around Fields is a recipe for an offense filled with big plays, both through the air and on the ground.