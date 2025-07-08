Jets banking on Justin Fields–Garrett Wilson connection to ignite offense in 2025

New York Jets star Garrett Wilson has cemented himself as one of the top receivers in the league over the past couple of seasons. But with him playing alongside a familiar face at quarterback, we could see his best season yet.

The Justin Fields-Garrett Wilson connection at Ohio State was elite

Wilson had another season on par with his career averages in 2024, as he put up 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he did this while receiving fewer targets as Davante Adams rolled into town.

Now in 2025, he looks to reach new heights. And helping him get to that level is Justin Fields, his former collegiate quarterback, and the Jets’ new starter.

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This familiarity is great for Wilson, as he has already played with many quarterbacks in his short career. This duo could go back in time and bring what they had at Ohio State to the NFL.

Fields is coming off a season in which he only started six games, but he led his Steelers to a 4-2 record. During that span, he had 1,106 passing yards and five touchdowns, along with 289 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Pairing that with Wilson could prove to be great for the Jets, but there is also another factor that is in their favor.

Jets new OC knows how to get his top receiver the ball

Amon Ra St. Brown had a fantastic season in 2024 for the Detroit Lions, under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Now, both of those coaches left Detroit, and luckily, the Jets have landed one of them.

Engstrand is the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, and having him could help Wilson find more efficient targets.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A little under half of St. Brown’s targets came out of the slot; however, Wilson will likely bounce inside and out.

The middle of the field is going to be his best friend, as the Jets have playmakers that could take the top off, freeing up the middle for Wilson. He could then catch the ball in stride, leading to big plays.

Having Fields and Wilson’s connection, along with a smart mind in Engstrand as the offensive coordinator,r is a recipe for success.