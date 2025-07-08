Jets’ previous coaching staff ‘never embraced’ rookie 3rd-round wide receiver

New York Jets playmaker Malachi Corley could be on the roster bubble entering his second training camp. Reports seem to indicate that the second-year wide receiver has plenty of hurdles to clear in preparation for the 2025 season.

The Jets’ previous coaching staff wasn’t a big fan of Malachi Corley

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets’ previous coaching staff was not much of a fan of Corley.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“For all the draft-day fanfare, Corley never was embraced by the previous coaching staff — which noticed immediately that his route running lacked precision, likely the byproduct of having a limited route tree at WKU,” Cimini wrote.

“His maturity also came under scrutiny, with some in the organization privately questioning his approach, according to people with knowledge of the situation.”

Corley’s limited route tree made it difficult for the previous staff to get him involved in the offense. There really is only so much a coach can do with Corley, as he is a below-average route runner.

Out of the screen game, however, he could be very useful. He came out of college with elite yards-after-catch potential. Corley bursts once the ball is in his hands. But the hardest part about getting him involved is getting him open.

Could Corley’s roster spot be in jeopardy?

The Jets have a deeper wide receiver room than they have had in previous seasons. They have added players with familiarity to the coaching staff, like Josh Reynolds, to play a bigger role. Along with Reynolds, they have multiple players who are looking to carve out a role in this new offense.

“He’s going to have to find a way to catch himself up,” offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said of Corley.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This being said, Corley does not have a big chance of making this roster. He needs to prove himself, but with injuries and a coaching staff that hasn’t seen him play much, the odds seem stacked against him.