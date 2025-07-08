Jets’ star running back confident that team can compete this season: ‘We actually have a team’

The New York Jets are entering the 2025 season with newfound confidence. Running back Breece Hall has exemplified that confidence the most, recently commenting on how the rest of the league is sleeping on Gang Green.

Jets are being slept on, says Breece Hall

Hall is a confident player, and for good reason. He has demonstrated that he belongs in the NFL, and is one of the most talented backs when completely healthy.

He is also confident in his team and believes in them when others might not.

“I think people think the new coaching staff and new GM means a rebuild, but we have a lot of really good players on the roster, so we’re trying to win now,” Hall said, per the team’s website. “And I think a lot of people from the outside are going to take that for granted and not realize that we actually have a team.”

Hall believes that people are overlooking the Jets because of the changes made to non-player personnel, which he does have a great point about.

The Jets are still seen as one of the worst teams in the league. But this roster is filled with quality players, quality people, and is full of passion. New York could bounce back in 2025.

Jets’ roster has high-quality talent

On both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, the Jets have talent.

The offensive line as a whole is an above-average unit. They have spent high draft picks to add talents such as Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, while also having other experienced players like John Simpson.

Then they also have an arsenal of weapons, where Garrett Wilson is the top dog. He stands above and beyond anyone else, although they do have other talented players, including Hall, in the backfield.

The defensive side of the ball is the Jets’ strength. Quinnen Williams is the big guy on the front lines, who has been a deadly force for the Jets. Last season, Williams had 37 tackles, six sacks, and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

In addition, they have All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner and two quality linebackers in Quincy Williams and Jermaine Sherwood.

This roster is loaded with talented players. The comments from Hall may not be as far-fetched as they are they initially seem.