How the Jets replaced D.J. Reed and found their future at cornerback

Former New York Jets star CB D.J. Reed departed in free agency this offseason, signing a contract with the Detroit Lions. This left the Jets with a hole on their roster, one that needed to be addressed immediately.

But the Jets seem to have addressed that immediately, while also giving the team a potential long-term plan at cornerback.

Jets found immediate relief in Ravens’ ex-CB

The player the Jets added to fix this hole was Brandon Stephens, the former starting cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens.

He provides the Jets’ roster with an immediate difference maker, and he is someone who could develop with this team. Stephens signed a three-year contract with the team, locking him up until his age 30 season.

Stephens is a proven corner. In 2024, he put up 70 tackles, 10 passes defended, and 1.5 sacks. He is versatile, could be used in different roles, and fits exactly what this Jets team needed.

Stephens could also help develop the Jets’ third-round pick, who could eventually slot in to be their starter.

The Jets have a long-term option at cornerback

Azareye’h Thomas was selected with the 73rd overall pick this past draft, as the Jets’ management hopes he could become the starting corner opposite of Sauce Gardner.

Thomas is a very raw prospect, who is going to need a little time to develop into his own in the NFL. He is a very good athlete, that has good size and length for coverage.

In 2024, Thomas had 52 tackles, four passes defended, and an interception.

By next season, Thomas could be starting at the corner position. He has the potential to develop quickly under Stephens, Sauce Gardner, and also under coach Aaron Glenn, who was a defensive back in his playing days.

When he reaches his full potential, the duo of Gardner and Thomas will be one of the deadliest corner duos in the league.