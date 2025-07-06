Jets have plan to put new quarterback’s explosiveness to good use

The Jets underwent major changes this offseason, as they parted ways with their quarterback, their coaching staff, and their general manager.

To fill their hole at quarterback, the Jets signed Justin Fields, who spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now Fields is joining the Jets’ offense, where his unique rushing qualities could have a transformative impact on the team.

Justin Fields is confident but stays humble

Fields has always been a confident player, yet he is known to be humble and proficient as a leader. Fields also always has a level-headedness to him, and stays calm during the tough times of the game.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“I try not to get too high, too low,” Fields recently told the media, per the team’s website. “And kind of what I want to work on is getting hype.”

What could help the former Ohio State quarterback succeed in New York is his ability to stay calm during the tight situations, and not try and do too much.

If he stays calm and focuses on what he needs to do, the Jets could have success in tight games.

Jets and Fields are hopeful he can reach stardom

Fields spoke on his potential recently, telling the media that he is ready to turn things up a notch this season.

“I think I can be a player who has no limits, a player who can help everyone around him better, a player who can lead a team, a player who can be that guy,” Fields said, per the team’s website.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Fields believes he has plenty of potential left to be unlocked. The Jets seem to agree, evidenced by the two-year, $40 million contract they signed him to. Fields has plenty of growth left to be done as a passer, but it’s his explosiveness as a rusher that the Jets are eager to maximize in their offense this season.

His legs have been showcased throughout his career. In 2022, he had 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. But his arm has never reached its full potential. Fields has never reached 3,000 passing yards or 20 passing touchdowns in a single season.

His best season came in 2023, with 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns passing with nine interceptions. Fields will look to change that this season in New York, and he seems capable — but just needs the opportunity.