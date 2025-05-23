Jets’ third-year pass-rusher preparing for major breakout season with intense 15-pound bulk

The Jets’ new coaching staff knew something needed to change in order to get edge rusher Will McDonald IV going as he enters the third season of his career.

But this change didn’t have to deal with how he played. Moreover, it had to deal with how he looked.

Aaron Glenn tells the media that Will McDonald IV has added 15 pounds to his frame

According to Connor Hughes of SNY (h/t CBS Sports), Jets HC Aaron Glenn told the media that McDonald has added about 15 pounds to his frame this offseason. This is a big change for the pass rusher, who is now looking to become the complete package.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

What could have been holding back the former 15th overall pick was his stature, as he has been playing at a lighter weight compared to other edges. Now, he should be able to physically withstand himself, while hopefully seeing his same skills continuing to translate, but with more power.

The average NFL edge defender weight is right around 255-265 pounds. Before last season started, McDonald had weighed in right around 235 pounds.

With his 15 pounds added, he’ll be listed at about 250 this season. This is a significant difference, as he went from severely underweight to slightly just under the average for NFL edge defenders.

McDonald’s added weight should help him set the edge

What makes this change so significant is the difference in McDonald’s run-stopping ability. In the past, McDonald wasn’t up to par in run defense. He needed to make a move, and that for him was gaining muscle weight.

This can assist in his edge setting, as he can now put his foot on the ground to hold himself a bit more than he could in the past.

On the outside of their defensive line, the Jets do not have much depth. But having two players, Jermaine Johnson II and McDonald, who are both able to play three downs, will help alleviate a lack of depth.

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Glenn seemed pumped up about this bulk, which is a good sign for the Iowa State product. He seems determined to play more this season. Personally, I am very excited about what he could bring to the table.

McDonald last season was used mainly as a pass rusher, who came in on a lot of passing downs. This role resulted in a career year for McDonald as he totaled 10.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

When teams would run against the Jets, it was typically his side that was targeted. With a bulk, this will make it much harder for teams to target him, and will help him play more.

I am extremely fired up about this adjustment by McDonald, as this will help him take it to the next level.