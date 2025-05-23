Jets’ dynamic but forgotten weapon could finally break out in 2025

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last offseason, the Jets selected Malachi Corley in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Coming out of college, he was a dynamic runner, and with the ball in his hands, he was like dynamite.

But in his rookie season, Corley did not live up to expectations. But in 2025, is there a chance he could finally break out?

Malachi Corley brings a dynamic skill set to the table

My expectations for Corley in 2024 were very high, and, honestly, I was let down, as most fans were. Corley was expected to be used in a versatile style, with him bouncing around the offense. But he really never was put in a spot to succeed. However, there is still a lot of untapped potential in the second-year receiver.

He is a powerful receiver. While he is not the type of player who catches the ball over people, and he also isn’t a profound route runner, Corley does have strong hands.

Credit: Alberto Silva Fernandez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his final collegiate season in 2023, Corley totaled 698 receiving yards, 541 rushing yards, and 21 total touchdowns. Yes, 21 — that is not a typo.

Corley was a big play machine who was always there for Western Kentucky to get into the end zone. He has a specific play style that none of the other Jets playmakers possess, which could be evident this upcoming season.

Expectations for Corley entering 2025

The Detroit Lions’ offense last season was elite, with players bouncing around left and right, performing at high levels in different positions. And while the Jets’ offense may not be as versatile, Corley is the perfect chess piece for new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, the former Lions passing game coordinator.

New head coach Aaron Glenn talked about having a three-running-back committee type of backfield earlier in the offseason, and I think that Corley could be a surprise feature of that.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Corley does have rushing experience, but it is mainly out of the slot. Using intriguing motions and play designs could let this 23-year-old get the ball in his hands for more run-after-catch opportunities.

As a receiver, the screen game should be Corley’s best friend. He is great with the ball in his hands, so allowing him more opportunities to create yards after the catch will be beneficial.

Corley is also powerful, so I can see a lot of inside screens where he cuts back to the middle of the field to be used. He is not afraid of contact and will lower his shoulder when needed.

Corley could be a weapon for the Jets

Corley could be a really fun piece for the New York Jets this season. Out of the backfield, through the passing game, or even possibly as a kick or punt returner — his skills are undeniable.

If we want to talk about fantasy football sleepers, I think Corley could be a big one. I expect Engstrand and company to find a way to get the ball in their best playmakers’ hands, Corley included.