The Jets’ 2021 NFL Draft class has lowkey set the team’s foundation

Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

The New York Jets’ 2021 NFL Draft class was a strange one. It had some major misses, like the first-round selection of QB Zach Wilson. But while peeling back the layers, the class offers more than what meets the eye.

In this article, I’ll be breaking down the Jets’ 2021 draft class, focusing on the three best picks that came out of it, and how those selections quietly helped lay the foundation upon which the team currently rests.

Jamien Sherwood has developed into the Jets’ LB1

Last season, we saw the true breakout of a star linebacker. Jamien Sherwood. He totaled 158 combined tackles, 10 TFLs, and 2.0 sacks. Sherwood was a surprising star who seemingly budded out of nowhere and became great. At pick No. 146 in the 2021 class, this was just fantastic value.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sherwood now continues to play on the Jets, as he just signed a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason. C.J. Mosley was let go by the Jets this offseason, and the emergence of Sherwood is most likely one of the reasons for it. He is an incredible player who will continue to prove his worth over the next few seasons with the Jets.

Michael Carter II rounds out a stellar secondary

Michael Carter II has become one of the best slot/nickel cornerbacks in the league. Another incredibly valuable pick here for the Jets at No. 154, highlighting the excellent mid-round selections in this class.

Carter II had another solid season for the Jets this past year, totaling two interceptions and 24 combined tackles with one pass defense. He may have had his worst statistical season, but he is still an impressive player.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Similar to Sherwood, the Jets recently extended Carter, signing him to a three-year, $30.75 million contract. He will build up along this core of players in their defense.

Carter II will be used in a different way this year, as we may see him come off the edge in some blitzing packages with new head coach Aaron Glenn taking over.

Alijah Vera-Tucker has developed into a high-quality starter

Alijah Vera-Tucker is a good, reliable guard who has improved every season. If his health were to hold up again in 2025, I think we could be seeing a breakout season for the guard.

At pick No. 14, I wouldn’t say it is fantastic value, but you are definitely not disappointed with taking him there.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Vera-Tucker had a relatively healthy season in 2024. During this season, he allowed four sacks, four QB hits, and committed only five penalties.

According to Pro Football Focus, Vera-Tucker posted a 77.7 overall grade, which ranked No. 15 among all guards. These are solid numbers, but the only issue with him continues to be his health.

If Vera-Tucker continues on frame last season, with another healthy season, I would expect even better production from him.

This class might have had a big miss at the sports’ most important position, but these three selections have helped to build the team’s foundation. A starting guard, one of the league’s best nickel cornerbacks, and a three-down off-ball linebacker; this trio helps shape the Jets’ identity.