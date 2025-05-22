Jets embracing change as they retool their franchise with eyes on the future

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This offseason, the New York Jets have proven to their fans that they are looking to win and that they have a plan going forward with their organization. The front office is building a team for the future, starting with its coaching staff.

The Jets overhauled their coaching staff

One of, if not the biggest move, for the Jets this offseason was hiring former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their next head coach.

This move was big, as they decided to move past this season as a whole and look towards a brighter future. Glenn is bringing along with him some coaches from Detroit’s staff, most notably Tanner Engstrand.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Detroit Lions passing game coordinator brings youth and “new experience” to the team. By new experience, I mean a different way of viewing football compared to older coaches. He brings an exciting dimension, with play styles and designs that haven’t been seen much before.

Ben Johnson, the former offensive coordinator from the Lions and current head coach of the Bears, said of Engstrand, “He was an integral part of what we were doing there.”

The confidence Johnson and the Jets’ front office have in this new playcaller is obvious. He will be a hire that, down the line, could get poached from the Jets to be another team’s head guy.

Crucial roster adjustments signal a forward-thinking strategy

Shifting from Aaron Rodgers to Justin Fields is the biggest on-field move made by the Jets this offseason. This signing shows the style of offense they plan on running with the team.

The Jets aim to deploy a run-heavy offense that utilizes creativity and their mobile quarterback, who possesses a strong arm. This signing is exciting and should bring a fun style to the Jets.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

A few other notable additions come on the defensive side of the ball, including former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi. They will both fill in starting roles this season.

The Jets followed up their strong free agency period with a talented draft class, bringing in a few rookies who will contribute as starters right away. OT Armand Membou, TE Mason Taylor, and possibly S Malachi Moore, are all players who could start this season for the Jets.

It’s time for the fans to rally behind Gang Green

In my opinion, the fans play a much bigger role in sports than we discuss. Momentum can push players into the game just that much more, and the energy levels in the stadium shoot up. This season, even more than last, I feel like Jets fans have more to cheer for.

A lot of fans grew tired of Aaron Rodgers, as their expectations for the season were sky high. Now, across the league, the Jets aren’t seen as a favorite.

Rooting for an underdog team is one of the best feelings in sports. Another team in New York had a similar situation last season, with the New York Mets. They went on a magical run, and if the fans get behind this Jets team, we may be able to see a similar outcome.

There needs to be a positive outlook. Jets fans need to collectively be excited for this season and the changes they made. They cannot judge the team or players on one performance, and should just let the season come to them. Let there be change.