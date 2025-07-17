Jets need defensive front to play a crucial role in 2025

The Jets’ defense last season did not end up panning out like they wanted it to last season. Now in 2025, they look to bounce back and reach the next level. To do that, the defensive front needs to kick it into extra gear.

Jermaine Johnson II and Will McDonald IV need to get after the quarterback

The Jets’ young duo of edge rushers, Jermaine Johnson II and Will McDonald IV, needs to get after the quarterback in order for this defense to get into form.

Johnson is coming off a torn achilles injury that he suffered early in the 2024 season. He looks to bounce back and have a healthy season for the Jets, which is something they need with not much depth at the position.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Jets may take it easy with him in the early weeks of the season and may lessen his workload to make sure his adjustment goes smoothly.

McDonald has been getting hype all offseason for the weight and muscle he has added since the end of last season. This comes after a year where he had 10.5 sacks, 28 tackles, and 24 hits on the quarterback.

Even new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has addressed his weight gain, as he is enamored by it. This is big for the Jets, as they are seeing big physical progress from a player whom they spent a quality draft pick on.

The Jets’ run defense needs to step up

To go along with a good pass rush, the Jets need the interior of their defensive line to step up big time against the run.

This starts with the big man up front, Quinnen Williams. He is a big force on the defensive line, and he controls everything up front.

His run defense is outstanding, along with all aspects of his game. Williams last year had six sacks, 37 tackles, and was elected to the Pro Bowl. But, there are other players alongside him that need to have big seasons.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets added some depth at the defensive tackle position, including Derrick Nnadi from the Kansas City Chiefs. He will most likely start next to Williams, creating a strong duo up front.

All in all, this Jets defense should be good in 2025. It’ll all start with this defensive front, which needs to have a big season for this team to take off.