Jets are building versatile offense with multi-faceted weapons

The Jets made several changes to their offense this offseason, with new players and coaches coming to New York. With this newly structured team, they have one very identifiable strength: versatility.

It all starts with a dual-threat quarterback

The Jets’ front office brought in Justin Fields from Pittsburgh this offseason, as he is now the team’s starting quarterback.

Bringing in Fields is a sign of change for this organization, as he is very different from their past quarterbacks. He is a dual-threat quarterback who can beat opponents with both his legs and his arm.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

His legs are his most dynamic aspect. In his four-year career, Fields has rushed for 2,509 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt.

However, Fields does have an average arm. In his most recent season with the Steelers where he started only six games, he threw for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns with only one interception.

These aren’t great numbers, but he was accurate when he did throw. Having the ability to run and throw is great for NFL quarterbacks, especially in this day and age.

Fields could reach his full potential with the Jets, and we could see him finally take off.

The Jets’ weapons are multi-faceted

The Jets’ skill positions are still filled with players who can play multiple roles.

In the backfield is running back Breece Hall. He is talented as a rusher, but he is also a deadly weapon as a receiver. In his short three-year career, where he has missed time with injuries, Hall already has about 1,292 yards and eight touchdowns receiving.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

He has the ability to split out wide and run some routes that free up the receivers downfield. Having a running back with his skillset is beneficial to everyone, as it brings attention to the backfield in pass situations as well.

The receiver position on this team is the weakest unit. Garrett Wilson is leading the charge, but behind him, there isn’t much elite talent. Although, players like Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley could see some play out of the backfield in some different formations.

Rookie TE Mason Taylor is also a talented player who will excel in both the run and pass game in multiple ways. Receiving wise, he will be the safety blanket for Fields, allowing him to have a check down at all times. In the run game, he will fit his nose in anywhere he can to free up lanes for the backs.

Overall, there is versatility all over the field for this Jets offense. They could split guys out, have everyone tight, and everything in between. It is an exciting setup for this offense.