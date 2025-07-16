Jets hand over big contracts and even bigger expectations to two stars

This week, the New York Jets re-signed stars WR Garrett Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner to big deals at their respective positions. But with these deals for the players in place, they now have much higher expectations than before.

Garrett Wilson needs to start putting up elite numbers

Wilson alum has been extremely productive over the past few seasons. Throughout his young career thus far, Wilson averages 1,083 yards and about five touchdowns per season.

Even with his great reign so far, he hasn’t had a good connection with any of his quarterbacks. The play he has been getting from his quarterbacks has been subpar, although many expected it to be much better.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that being said, he now has a quarterback in Justin Fields with whom he has a previous connection from their shared time at Ohio State. In college, the two put fear into defenses, leading Ohio State to a 7-1 record in their final season together.

With Garrett being paid as a top-five receiver in the NFL, he has to prove his worth. Putting up big numbers has to be one of his goals for the year. And with a quarterback he has a bond with in green and white now, he could do that this season.

The Jets need Sauce Gardner to return to his previous form

Gardner is a dominant shutdown corner who knows how to lock down receivers. Over his first few years in the league, he has proven to be arguably one of the top two players at his position.

His best season came in his rookie campaign, where Gardner had two interceptions, 20 passes defended, 75 tackles, and was named a first-team All-Pro and the Defensive Rookie of the Year. He entered the league with a bang.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And even with his numbers taking a little dip in 2023, he still managed to finish as an All-Pro again, but 2024 wasn’t his year.

Gardner struggled at times last season, missing the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. He had zero interceptions, only nine passes defended, and just looked off compared to previous years.

For this contract that put him as the highest-paid corner in NFL history, Gardner needs to return to his first two seasons’ form.