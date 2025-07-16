Jets’ new quarterback bringing dynamic ability to transform the offense

The Jets signed Justin Fields this offseason to be their new quarterback. This signing has the potential to change the dynamic of the team’s offense.

The Jets’ offense has struggled to score recently

The Jets haven’t scored much over the past few seasons. They ranked 25th in points scored in 2024. But with the addition of Fields to the roster, their scoring could increase.

Fields is a type of quarterback that the Jets haven’t had in some time. He is mobile and loves to use his legs to his advantage whenever possible.

In his best season, 2022, Fields ran for 1,143 yards and eight scores. He also averaged 7.1 yards per attempt and over 75 rushing yards per game.

Fields should lead the Jets in touchdowns

The leading score over the past couple of seasons for the Jets has been RB Breece Hall, but that should change in 2025.

The creativity of new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, paired with the rushing ability of Fields, will create an explosive offense that revolves around the quarterback’s mobility.

Fields scored five rushing touchdowns last season with the Steelers despite making only six starts. He also added five passing touchdowns.

With Engstrand and an upgraded offensive line, Fields could realistically rush for over 10 touchdowns this season. The offensive line is young, talented, confident, and mobile, which, for a quarterback looking to hit the edge, is perfect.