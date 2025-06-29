Jets’ offensive line expressing confidence heading into new season

Last season, the Jets had an underwhelming offensive line that underperformed their preseason expectations. They ranked 17th in the league according to PFF, where they were ranked as high as fifth earlier in 2024.

Now, the group looks to forget about last season and seems confident entering the 2025 campaign.

Alijah Vera-Tucker believes the Jets’ offensive line is on the same page now

The Jets’ offensive line has confidence in itself, evident from these comments by starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

“The O-line is great, too, and I think we’re all on the same page,” Vera-Tucker said, per the team’s website. “You know, we all work well together.”

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This is a testament to not only the players collaborating and becoming one, but also the change of culture here with the Jets.

Head coach Aaron Glenn is guiding this team in the right direction, to believe in each other and trust themselves. That is exactly what Vera-Tucker is doing.

The Jets have built a quality unit that projects to be towards the top half of the league in 2025. With a few returning, they have added quality new pieces like Josh Myers and Armand Membou, who could play big roles immediately.

Jets have built the offensive line for the future

What makes this unit so special is that they are all relatively young and could be here with the Jets for a few seasons.

This here builds chemistry and helps the team progress as one and not as individuals. The Jets’ front office has built a great line that could be a big strength for them.

Over this course of the season, and over the next few years with this core of offensive linemen, we will continue to see growth and quality play from this group.