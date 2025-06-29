Jets’ backup tight end is ready to compete in 2025: ‘Whatever they need me to do’

This offseason, the Jets drafted tight end Mason Taylor out of LSU in the second round. As a result, Jeremy Ruckert will not get his opportunity to start. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t play a role in the offense. Ruckert is willing to do anything he can to get his opportunities.

Jeremy Ruckert is ready to play any role in the Jets’ offense

With Ruckert needing to fight for a spot, he has already laid out his blueprint for the coaching staff.

“I’ve always played by the motto of just whatever they need me to do,” Ruckert said, per the team’s website. “I’m going to do whatever they want, whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it.”

Where can Ruckert thrive?

With Taylor being the top guy at the tight end position, Ruckert will have to find his opportunities to make big plays in a smaller window. This is nothing new for the tight end, as he has been serving as a backup for some time now.

Last season in 17 games played, Ruckert had 18 receptions for 105 yards, but couldn’t find the end zone. This shows that the team may not believe in his receiving abilities, but he may be able to use his big frame in other ways.

This Jets team is likely to run the ball a lot this season, which could play into the strengths of the backup tight end. He can be used on two tight end sets as a blocker, where he can use his physicality to his advantage.

Weekly Spiral on YouTube demonstrated Rucker’s abilities as a blocker. This trait should help him realize his maximum potential. The Ohio State tight end was laying hard blocks left and right, which opened him up in the passing game.

The Jets will now look to use that to their advantage and implement that into their scheme.