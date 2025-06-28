Jets’ 2nd-round rookie working to become a ‘full tight end’

The Jets over the past couple of years have not had a complete tight end that could be utilized heavily both in the run and pass game. That is where things might switch around this season, as Mason Taylor will look to change that.

Mason Taylor is a proven pass catcher

During his collegiate career at LSU, Taylor was seen as a prolific pass catcher. In his final season in college, he posted 55 receptions, 546 yards, and two touchdowns.

Taylor is also a record holder at LSU, as he is the only tight end there to have over 100 receptions and 1,000 yards. He finished his career with just over 1,300 yards, six touchdowns, and averaged over 10 yards per reception.

Now he’ll look to transfer his talents over to the NFL, but he will look to bring more than just that. He will look to become a complete tight end, and that consists of more than just pass catching.

ESPN forecasts an impactful season from the Jets’ rookie tight end

ESPN’s Field Yates recently named Taylor a player to watch this season. Yates ranked Taylor seventh among all non-Round 1 rookies who will have an impact in 2025.

“The Jets’ hole at tight end was one of the most glaring position needs in the league entering the draft,” Yates wrote. “Their top returning player, Jeremy Ruckert, has zero touchdowns in three seasons. But Taylor is a pro-ready fix. He can hold his own as a blocker and has the ultrareliable hands necessary to work the middle of the field and provide a safety net for quarterback Justin Fields.”

Run-blocking is a crucial trait for tight ends to possess

New head coach Aaron Glenn had this to say about the plan for Taylor.

“And it’s not just the pass catching, because that’s what you guys see, that’s what you guys really think is an aha moment, but the blocking is what really gets me going.”

Across the NFL, the tight end position has been shifting around year by year, with teams now pleading for the position to be capable of catching passes and run-blocking.

“I think just going back to the fundamentals — that’s in the run game, the footwork, the hand placement, leverage — all the little things, that kind of separates yourself in the NFL,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “So, me critiquing, then trying to perfect that and be a full tight end is the biggest thing for me right now.”

The majority of the top tight ends in the NFL, like George Kittle, Brock Bowers, and Travis Kelce, are all players who are at least capable of lining up inside and blocking the ends.

This is exactly what the Jets want from Taylor, and he is working to make that happen.