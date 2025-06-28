The Jets have two underrated offensive linemen waiting to break out

The Jets’ offensive line has been upgraded this offseason and should be much better than years past. They have added talented players through free agency and through the draft. Two offensive linemen in particular have been overlooked and could be due to break out in 2025.

The Jets have two underrated offensive linemen

Both PFF and NFL.com predict Joe Tippmann and Alijah Vera-Tucker to have great seasons, and describe them both as “underrated” players (h/t Jets.com).

Joe Tippmann named the Jets’ “most underappreciated” player

Starting with Tippmann, the Jets center has been a solid anchor in the middle of the Jets’ line for the past couple of seasons. Tippman was graded ninth out of 64 centers last season, with a grade of 73.4, according to PFF.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

NFL.com named him the Jets’ “most underappreciated” player.

“Even as the Aaron Rodgers experience was winding down to the bitter end last season, Tippmann was wrapping up one of the stronger pass-blocking campaigns in recent team history, at least according to the NGS metric of QB pressure rate allowed. Tippmann was credited with a mark of 4.8%, the second-lowest by any Jets offensive lineman to log 100-plus pass-blocking snaps in a season since 2016, bested only by Alijah Vera-Tucker’s 4.2%, also last season.”

He was also an above-average run blocker, as PFF rated him as the eighth-best run-blocking center in the NFL. Tippman will play an important role on the inside of this Jets offensive line, alongside Vera-Tucker.

PFF names Alijah Vera-Tucker the Jets’ “most underrated” player

The Jets’ guard has proven to many to be a very quality guard, but the injury bug has hit him a few times in his short NFL career as of now.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Vera-Tucker grades out as an overall above-average guard, as overall PFF grades him out as the 15th best in the league.

The talented guard out of USC is slept on in the NFL, but it might be from his sample size. He is now headed into his fifth season, but he has only played 43 games total. In those games, though, he has proven to be one of the best.

Jets are filled with talented youth on the offensive line

Alongside these two linemen, the Jets have surrounded them with quality players using quality picks. They have used multiple first-round picks the last two seasons on players, Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, and have also spent some money in free agency on a guard as well, in John Simpson.

Knowing this, it means the Jets have a plan in place. Build a solid, strong core up front, and find pieces who can fit in behind them that make the offense click.

The Jets have been blessed with a lot of quality, young offensive linemen who will look to progress over the next couple of seasons. But two of the players that are slept upon, Vera-Tucker and Tippman, will look to surprise people in 2025.