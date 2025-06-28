Jets’ backup tight end could see increased production with new quarterback

Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson are a duo everyone knows went to college together, and they expect their relationship from the past to carry over to now with the New York Jets.

However, there is also another duo on this team that has some experience together and could surprise some people.

Justin Fields has more collegiate teammates as pass catchers

The Jets’ backup tight end Jeremy Ruckert also has some experience catching passes from Fields. The former college duo had some success in 2020, where Ruckert had a collegiate high of five touchdowns.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Now, they look to transfer that over to the NFL, where the duo could find some success.

Ruckert is a big threat at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, and is very physical. He will be able to help out big time in the red zone, which could be one of the Jets’ biggest strengths.

Jeremy Ruckert has something to prove in 2025

After coming off a slow season, Ruckert is looking to put up some production with whatever opportunity he gets. As the backup last season, he only had 18 receptions for 105 yards and zero touchdowns.

Those numbers could increase this season. The Lions, where Jets’ new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand came from, used their backup tight end in multiple ways last season.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Lions’ backup tight end is Brock Wright, who had 13 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. The impact felt by the tight end was real.

They utilized him in multiple ways, as a blocker and a receiving threat, which could be the same for Ruckert this season. And being paired back up with his collegiate quarterback, there could be some kind of resurgence from the Jets’ tight end.