Jets’ Xavier Gipson could be a cut candidate this summer

The Jets have a full wide receiver room with a bunch of younger players looking to make strides. As a result, they are going to have to make some tough cuts at the end of this preseason. Third-year WR/KR Xavier Gipson could be one of them.

Xavier Gipson faces tough competition at two positions

The return game is Gipson’s specialty, and the Jets have added some competition for him. Kene Nwangu and rookie Jamaal Pritchett could command some as return specialists, which could complicate Gipson’s ability to make the final roster.

Gipson will need to work to polish his skills and continue to add to them. Improving his abilities as a wide receiver will be crucial if he can’t secure the job as the starting return specialist.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the past, Gipson has struggled as a receiver. Last season, he only had six receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown.

He lacks a deep attacking skillset and cannot bank on catching screens and getting open in space. Although he has some speed, he has a hard time finding his way down the field.

With the Jets being loaded at receiver, with a bunch of players fighting to make the roster, it might be tough for Gipson to find a spot.

The Jets might have another gadget player in mind

What could give Gipson an edge at receiver is his ability to be a gadget player. Having him do some trick plays, end arounds, and fun design plays to get him open in space may be beneficial.

However, Malachi Corley, last year’s third-round pick, could also do this for the Jets, and they invested more into him. The team might look at Corley’s ceiling and believe that it is much higher than Gipson’s.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Finding a spot on this team might be tough for Gipson, as it seems a lot of his biggest strengths are filled with new players. The end of the road could be coming for the Jets and Gipson.