Jets’ new defensive lineman is an under appreciated signing

The New York Jets need their defense to be their consistent driving force this season, and the unit has the potential to be elite. One player on the defense who needs to perform for them to reach that level is DT Derrick Nnadi.

Derrick Nnadi has been a proven quality defender

The Kansas City Chiefs have had Nnadi over the past seven seasons, and he was a consistent player for them throughout. Last season was his worst season statistically, as he didn’t start for the Chiefs, other than one game. However, before that season, he was listed as a starter week in and week out.

Nnadi is known for his run defense and his ability to clog up the front. But last season, he did not perform up to snuff.

According to PFF, Derrick Nnadi was listed as the 206th out of 219 rated defensive tackles. His performance was down overall, but with a scheme change and other quality defensive linemen surrounding him, Nnadi could bounce back.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Even in his best seasons, Nnadi has never been an elite player. He has been an under-the-radar contributor, doing the dirty work for the Chiefs.

Immediate impact for the Jets

The Jets acquiring Nnadi as an early down run defender is a smart move. He brings a veteran presence to a defensive line full of younger players, as he could now help other players develop while still playing.

On early downs, the Jets will now be able to utilize Quinnen Williams and his pass-rushing abilities much more. This will be a big positive, as their pass rush will see a major increase.

Whichever outside defender will be aligned next to Nnadi will also have more freedom, similar to how they do next to Williams.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

In third-down situations, Nnadi will not see the field much. He is an early down player, but for his cheap one-year contract, it is a great fit.

Nnadi could also be a great mentor for the younger players on the team, as he is a veteran presence who could help the team throughout the season. When the team hits lows, he could help the team’s morale stay high. When the team is succeeding and on a high, he will make sure the team does not get too high.

The addition of Nnadi could be an important one. He has the ability to be a quality veteran on the Jets. With a very young team around him, players will look to him to be a steady role model.