Jets’ rookie 5th-round linebacker could turn heads during training camp

The Jets’ two starting linebacker positions are locked down with Jamien Sherwood and Quincy Williams manning the middle of Gang Green’s defense.

However, that leaves the third spot open for grabs, and with training camp coming up soon, the Jets have one youngster who could step up into that spot.

The Jets drafted Francisco Mauigoa, knowing there was a hole at linebacker

This offseason, the Jets and former captain C.J. Mosley parted ways, with the star linebacker ultimately opting to retire.

With Mosley leaving, general manager Darren Mougey knew he would have to go out and find a replacement. And, if not an immediate-impact replacement, someone who could eventually step up into a role on this defense.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That is exactly what Francisco Mauigoa could be doing for this Jets team. The Jets drafted Mauigoa in the fifth round of this year’s draft. The speedy, high-IQ linebacker could fill a crucial role for Gang Green’s defense.

Mauigoa was productive in 2024 at the University of Miami, posting 96 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception. He was also a captain for Miami, demonstrating his leadership capabilities.

The 5th-round pick might not start immediately

Although the Jets have a hole at their third backer spot, they have talented players who will be their top guys.

Williams and Sherwood are the two guaranteed starters in the middle of the defense. This is for good reason, as they were outstanding last season when Mosley went down.

Now, they just need a third guy to step up and take on a role. Over the course of the season, Mauigoa could develop into that role and become a mainstay in the Jets’ defense.