Is Jets’ Breece Hall entering a ‘make-or-break’ season?

The Jets have worked on improving their offense this offseason, with upgrades to every positional group except one.

The Jets didn’t do anything to upgrade at running back. With Breece Hall entering a contract year, could we be seeing his time with the Jets come to an end before the 2026 season?

Breece Hall has been hot and cold

In his first two seasons with the Jets, the hype around Hall was at an all-time high. But since then, the excitement seems to have dwindled.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In his 2024 campaign, Hall posted 876 yards on the ground with five touchdowns, with 483 yards and three touchdowns receiving. This would not be considered a great season for any back, but especially one the Jets invested a high pick into.

Hall named the Jets’ ‘make-or-break’ player by PFF

An article by Daniel Wasserman of PFF lists Breece Hall as a player entering a make-or-break season in 2025. This is likely accurate, as there could be significant changes to come next offseason.

“[Hall] earned a career-low 62.0 PFF overall grade last season, though much of that seemed to stem from a lack of focus,” Wasserman argued. “Hall fumbled six times and dropped eight passes. There is a chance that he is a dynamic playmaker in a new offense, but there may be an equal chance that 2025 is his last season in New York.”

Hall is entering his first free agency at the end of the year, and the Jets may not feel that he is worth extending for another couple of seasons.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The running back position is a position in the NFL that changes frequently, with players bouncing in and out all of the time. This could happen for Hall and the Jets, as there could be a breakup after the season.

Hall knows that he needs to take a step up this upcoming season. As he told reporters, “I’m not [entitled] to anything. I’m around a new GM, new coaches, a lot of new faces. So for me, I’ve got to prove that I’m the guy every day.”

With the acknowledgement of Hall acknowledging that he has a lot to prove, this proves that he is entering a make-or-break type of season. It will be interesting to see how the roster shakes up by the start of the following season, as we could see major changes like a new running back in town.