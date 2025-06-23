Jets second-year running back could see an increase in usage

Earlier this offseason, there were rumors of the Jets potentially deploying a running back by committee this season and feeding the hot hand.

With Breece Hall as the starter, second-year rusher Braelon Allen could see an expanded role compared to last season.

What Braelon Allen Brings to the Jets’ offense

Allen is a completely different back than Hall. Hall is an elusive runner, looking to find a hole and take off. He is a home run-hitting threat on every play, making the defenses play completely different from how they would against Allen.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Allen is a hard-nosed, downhill runner looking to make contact first. He looks to use his size and strength to run over defenders, and isn’t afraid of running into linemen.

At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Allen is a big back. His biggest strengths are his physical nature and his never-go-down mentality.

How will the Jets’ running back committee be utilized?

Having both of these backs is key for the Jets’ success, and it allows the offense to be utilized in multiple ways. They give the Jets different personnel to bring in for specific packages on early downs and goal-line situations.

Hall can be a back that plays on all downs, but that’s not his best role. The situation could be similar to the Lions’ backfield with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Gibbs is a speed back who can take over the game at any moment. His pass-catching ability is elite, and he can make defenders miss in open space. Hall can play that role. His speed and elusiveness can elevate this offense.

Montgomery is a power style pack, looking to get the dirty work done. He is usually used on early downs and is used to pick up four or five yards when needed.

Allen could be just that, if he is given the opportunity. Last season, we saw how his power could be used while running the ball.

With new coaches coming in, and several of them coming from the Lions’ staff, including head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, we could see a similar rushing attack to that of Detroit’s.