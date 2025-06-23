Could the Jets’ new playcaller get an offensive lineman involved in creative trick plays?

The New York Jets’ new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand will be deploying a creative offense this season. Coming from the Detroit Lions and Ben Johnson’s tutelage, Engstrand is bound to draw up some trick plays.

A staple in the Lions’ offense saw offensive linemen utilized as receivers on special occasions. That could become a trend with the Jets this season, but which big man would be the big target in the Big Apple?

The Jets’ offensive coordinator will provide a tricky, creative mind that is hard to defend

Last season, Ben Johnson was the Lions’ offensive play caller and play designer for the most part. However, Engstrand was the passing game coordinator, so he had plenty of influence on the passing attack.

Alongside Engstrand, Johnson primarily used veteran Dan Skipper as a sixth offensive lineman. He would come in throughout the game as a new look for the defense.

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In some of these looks, including a touchdown in a Week 15 shootout versus the Bills, Skipper would play a receiving role, which confused the defense.

This could now be transferred over to the Jets for the 2025 season, as they will look to have a more creative offense. With the Jets’ linemen jokingly running routes at minicamp, perhaps we could see these kinds of trick plays deployed.

Max Mitchell could be Dan Skipper 2.0

Fourth-year offensive lineman Max Mitchell could play that Dan Skipper role for the Jets this season.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Mitchell is a swing tackle who could switch to either side of the line. That ability is crucial for the execution of these trick plays. Having a player with Mitchell’s frame at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds is also a positive.

He is the best fit because he may also be the best backup tackle the Jets have on the roster. The Jets would want to put in somebody who is capable of doing whatever he is asked, and that is Mitchell.