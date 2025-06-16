Jets’ star running back still has a lot to prove in 2025

New York Jets star Breece Hall is one of the more electric running backs in the NFL. However, coming off a somewhat underwhelming 2024 campaign, Hall still has plenty to prove in 2025.

Breece Hall is working hard to impress the Jets’ new regime

Hall knows that he needs to have a big season. He also realizes that, with a new staff and front office, he’s not entitled to the starting spot immediately.

“I’m not [entitled] to anything,” Hall told reporters. “I’m around a new GM, new coaches, a lot of new faces. So for me, I’ve got to prove that I’m the guy every day.”

Making sure his body will be prepared for the full season has to be the first step. Staying healthy is the most crucial thing in a long football season.

This season, Hall needs his short bursts to be a bit better than last. He is a quick player, but couldn’t hit the hole much last season. He finished the year with only 876 rushing yards.

For Hall to have an elite season, hitting the hole fast needs to be emphasized.

The Jets have a crowded running back room

“We have a great running back room, a lot of healthy competition, but my mentality is every day I’m going to prove that I’m the best back on this roster and one of the best backs in the league,” Hall told reporters per ESPN.

Hall knows that there are a lot of hungry backs looking to get their own carries with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis behind him on the depth chart.

Although there are other backs in this backfield that will fight for these carries, Hall should take that elite step up and get the full trust of the coaching staff.

2025 is a big season for the Jets running back. He has a lot to prove to the team, and also a lot to prove to himself. Staying healthy and hitting the hole faster. If this happens, expect a big season.