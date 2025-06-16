Jets’ past draft mistakes highlight promise for a better future

The Jets aren’t known as one of the better drafting teams in the league, but they have improved in recent years.

However, taking a look back over the past couple of seasons, there were several draft picks that received high praise from fans and analysts alike, but for one reason or another, they never amounted to much.

The Jets whiffed on several picks on the offensive side of the ball

Elijah Moore never met his higher expectations

Elijah Moore is a player who many expected to be a major contributor for the Jets. In his rookie season with the team, the receiver totaled 538 yards and five touchdowns.

This is decent production from a rookie, but the next season took a turn for the worse.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Moore didn’t put up great numbers, despite appearing in more games. He totaled only 446 yards and one touchdown.

During that season, Moore seemed to indicate that his lack of targets and chemistry with then-QB Zach Wilson contributed to his disappointing numbers.

“I don’t even know,” Moore said. “I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

This same season, Moore requested a trade and was ultimately shipped off to Cleveland for a second-round pick. Moore never fit in with the Jets, and this was a disappointment.

Mekhi Becton has turned his career around elsewhere

Mekhi Becton never found his footing with the Jets. He was drafted to be a franchise left tackle, an anchor for this offensive line. He never amounted to such.

Becton strictly played tackle for the Jets, where he never found success. Holding penalties, poor pass sets, and an injury-riddled beginning led to his quick demise. But since he has left the Jets, his career has turned around.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Last season, he was moved to guard for the Eagles, where he thrived and had a big impact. This offseason, the Chargers signed Becton to a big deal, locking him in as a force up front for them.

The Jets never got what they hoped for out of Denzel Mims

Then there was Denzel Mims. Mims showed me a lot in college, and brought a skill set to the Jets that they didn’t have. But ultimately, fans were let down once again.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mims had a slow start to his career and was unable to pick up any steam. In his rookie season, he put up 357 yards on 44 targets, with only 23 receptions. He also had zero touchdowns, and he finished his career with the same number.

After his three seasons with the Jets, Mims has not returned to the field.

The Jets seem to be getting back on the right track

The Jets have found ways to move on from these draft picks, all of which they spent early-round picks on. They have drafted several offensive linemen, and Garrett Wilson has now taken big leaps as their No. 1 wide receiver.

The Jets’ new front office, led by new general manager Darren Mougey, also had a fantastic draft on paper this offseason. There is optimism that Mougey and company can continue this trend.