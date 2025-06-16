Jets’ Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson send strong message by showing up to minicamp

Players around the NFL are holding out for new contracts amidst tense negotiations with their respective teams. But the New York Jets’ two stars due for extensions are not.

CB Sauce Gardner and WR Garrett Wilson could sit out of minicamp, but aren’t. Their presence demonstrates the Jets’ change in culture. There has been a shift in the Jets’ locker room, as New York is changing for the better.

Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are demonstrating their leadership

As Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic noted on X, Gardner and Wilson’s presence at minicamp reflects well on them and on the culture new head coach Aaron Glenn is building, too.

These two players are looking to sign big deals with the Jets and could have opted to sit out until the dotted lines were signed.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Instead, they are taking the high road and putting their leadership first. This is a big step for the Jets to make towards prolonged success, as their top players are continuing to work throughout contract negotiations.

The 2025 season will be a year where Gardner needs to return to elite form to help make the defense play its best. Practicing and showing up for unpadded practices and OTAs may not seem so significant now, but those dividends will be paid when the defense returns to form and is clicking mid-season.

Wilson and this offense need to turn around from the struggles they have faced over the past couple of seasons. His presence at minicamp is big. He gets the opportunity to help some of the younger players develop while also getting his chemistry down with new QB Justin Fields.

The Jets are experiencing a shift in culture

Glenn has the team exactly where he wants them. Working hard, working together, and being one big unit. Having individuals in a team sport is not desired, as a strong team has people who work together and believe in a common goal.

This new Jets team believes.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

This dates back to the beginning of OTAs, as almost all of the players reported on the first day. This was significant and helped to create a nurturing environment for the players and staff.

Glenn is building a strong team that features a hardworking group of people. For the Jets to be where fans want them to be, this is a big first step.