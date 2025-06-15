Jets’ new-look defense will depend on Jamien Sherwood to take a step forward

Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood broke out last season, earning a lucrative extension this offseason.

He signed a three-year, $45 million contract that locks him down as a staple of this Jets’ defense. But after breaking out last season, Sherwood could even take a step up in 2025.

Jamien Sherwood gets to lead the Jets’ defense starting Week 1

Last season, C.J. Mosley had been the top linebacker for the Jets. Sherwood wasn’t originally supposed to get the playing time that he deserved.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But when Mosley went down with an injury, Sherwood stepped up, and his presence paid dividends. In Week 1, Sherwood played only 44.4% of the defensive snaps, while his next lowest was above 80%.

The same could be said about training camp and leading up to the season. Mosley was seen as the top dog, and while the Jets knew they had other talented players around him, he got the majority of the first-team reps.

Things are different this offseason, as Sherwood is now one of the leaders on this defense. He gets more experience with his teammates under his belt, hopefully leading to some more success.

The Jets’ new defense will lean on Sherwood more to stop the run

Under new head coach Aaron Glenn and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, the Jets figure to run a lot more nickel than they have in the past. This is good for the Jets, as their linebackers are talented enough against the run to make it work.

With fewer linebackers on the field, Quincy Williams and Jermaine Sherwood will have to step up big time. Wilks ran nickel coverage with the 49ers in 2023 at around 80% of the time.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As he did with Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw in San Francisco, Wilks will lean on his best players to run the defense.

Sherwood will prove himself to many and could possibly earn his reputation as a top 10 linebacker heading into this season.