Jets’ perfect OTA attendance highlights early culture shift under Aaron Glenn

As new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn discussed OTAs with the media, you could feel the confidence in him. That has less to do with just the players on the field, and how they are performing, and has more to do with how they showed up.

The Jets have perfect attendance at OTAs

Typically, OTAs do not see perfect attendance from a team. There are usually a few players not showing up, for contract disagreements or other personal-related issues, but this isn’t the case for the Jets this season:

“We have all of our guys here, and that tells me one thing… guys are buying in and they believe,” Glenn told the media.

If that doesn’t fire you up, then I really don’t know what will. The team is buying in already for Coach Glenn, and this will be very important down the road.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With just about all of their players showing up, this means one thing is definitely true. They are ready to work.

They have been preparing for this upcoming season all offseason, allowing their bodies to get right and being prepared to work.

For a new head coach, this is extremely important because it allows him to analyze his players on the field for the first time.

Aaron Glenn’s leadership is already taking shape

Several players stood out to Glenn when they first arrived. What stood out the most was Will McDonald’s physique changes. He bulked up, allowing him to be more physical off the edge, just as they needed him to do.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

But I don’t want to keep talking specifically about the players changing; rather, I think it’s important to focus on what this symbolizes. This demonstrates that the team has bought in and that they are coming together as one. It shows that Glenn is already having an impact on this team. It shows how important a leader is.

The former coaching staff was very smart with their football minds, but it is a lot of pressure to do that and keep the team on the same page. Glenn seems to have found the happy medium, and the team seems to be heading in the right direction as they start preparing for the season.