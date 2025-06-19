Former Jets’ star linebacker surprisingly retires

Former New York Jets linebacker and captain C.J. Mosley is reportedly retiring from the NFL at the age of 33. The report comes in on Mosley’s birthday, as the veteran linebacker walks away from the game to the sound of high praise.

Mosley was with the Jets since 2019 but was released this offseason. In these past couple of seasons, Mosley stood out for multiple reasons.

C.J. Mosley was a leader for the Jets

For what felt like a long time, Mosley was the captain and leader of the Jets’ defense. He commanded the game and made sure the ship was running smoothly.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On the field, Mosley was a star linebacker. He finishes his career as a five-time Pro Bowler. In college, he was a two-time All-American and back-to-back National Champion at Alabama.

Mosley is more than just a football player

Mosley is an outstanding football player, but even more than that, he was a great teammate.

As best said by Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Mosley was an outstanding locker room guy, media guy, and an outstanding leader. This is evidenced by his time spent as the Jets’ defensive captain in each of his five seasons with the team.

Mosely was also a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award in 2023. All of these awards, accolades, and different achievements highlight the high level of character that Mosley possesses.