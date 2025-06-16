The Jets’ red zone offense could be among the league’s best in 2025

The Jets’ red zone offense could be elite this season. New York has a bunch of quality players, and a lot of them excel in this area of the field.

The Jets have several different running threats

The Jets’ rushing attack could set a high floor for this team. With a mobile quarterback in Justin Fields, the sky could be the limit.

In his career, Fields has 2,509 rushing yards, along with 19 touchdowns. These are elite rushing numbers for a four-year window from a quarterback. It shows that teams should be wary of his legs and shouldn’t slouch on him in the red zone.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

But New York also has Breece Hall, their top running back. He has outstanding speed, and if they could get him to the outside, his 4.39 speed would be a big threat.

Along with Hall and the other backs, the Jets also have some interesting wide receivers who can make plays as rushers.

Malachi Corley has some experience with the ball in his hands at college. In 2022, he had 11 carries for 87 yards. He is a slept on threat in this offense, and new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand could fit him a role in the red zone.

Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds headline the top red zone receiving threats

The Jets’ passing game is a little weaker than their rushing, but it should be serviceable.

Starting with Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds, these two should be expected to take on a big role here. Wilson is the star receiver of this team, but Reynolds has a lot of red zone experience with other teams because of his height and ball skills.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2023, his last season with Engstrand and the Lions, he had 608 yards and five touchdowns. These numbers could be higher in 2025, as he might be looking at a much bigger role.

Along with these two, Engstrand should find ways to get many playmakers open in this offense. This may even include offensive lineman, as they were seen jokingly running around catching passes at minicamp.

This offense will be fun, and scoring in the red zone should be one of the team’s strong suits, thanks to their rushing potential.