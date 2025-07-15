Jets ink superstar corner to $120 million extension

The New York Jets have made one thing crystal clear this summer — they’re building around their young core and paying top dollar to do it.

Just days after handing Garrett Wilson a massive four-year, $130 million extension, the Jets doubled down by locking in Sauce Gardner.

Gardner’s new contract is a staggering four-year, $120.4 million deal, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history at $30.1 million annually, according to Top Pelissero of NFL.com.

That’s the type of commitment you make when you believe your window to contend is wide open.

Sauce Gardner continues to set the standard

At only 24 years old, Sauce Gardner has already carved out a reputation as one of the league’s true lockdown corners.

Last season, Gardner played 879 defensive snaps, allowing just 391 yards in coverage while surrendering only one touchdown all year.

He finished with one interception and seven pass breakups, frustrating top receivers week after week, even as the Jets stumbled elsewhere.

His consistency on an island has been the security blanket for a defense that faced plenty of other headaches in 2024.

Jets wisely invest in a defensive anchor

By locking up Gardner now, the Jets ensure their secondary stays elite while also avoiding an even pricier deal down the road.

Gardner’s presence gives them the freedom to stay aggressive up front, knowing quarterbacks have to think twice before targeting his side.

It’s similar to owning a guard dog with a diamond-studded collar — flashy, yes, but still there to scare off intruders.

When the Jets line up on Sundays, Gardner’s mere shadow shapes an opponent’s game plan before the first snap.

A foundation set on both sides of the ball

With Garrett Wilson secured on offense and Gardner leading the defense, the Jets now have two of football’s best young players signed long-term.

It’s a rare luxury for any franchise, providing pillars around which to construct everything else.

This isn’t a team building aimlessly — they’re putting their money into players who not only produce but also set the tone in the locker room.

Gardner’s swagger and relentless competitiveness are contagious traits for a defense trying to regain its bite.

Expectations rising with every signing

Of course, locking up stars like Gardner doesn’t erase all of the Jets’ concerns, especially questions surrounding their quarterback stability.

But the message to fans is simple: the Jets plan to compete, and they’ll spend whatever it takes to keep the best young talent in green.