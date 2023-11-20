Jets to start Tim Boyle at QB in upcoming Black Friday matchup

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The time has finally arrived. Following numerous inconsistent and disappointing offensive performances this season, the New York Jets have made a significant change affecting the quarterback position. In the upcoming Black Friday game against the Miami Dolphins, Tim Boyle will take the reins as the starting quarterback while Zach Wilson will be benched.

After a dismal showing against the Buffalo Bills, where the offense continued to struggle, this move became imperative. Frankly, it should have been made earlier, possibly after the game against the New York Giants, where the team barely scraped by against an opponent primarily running the ball. Wilson’s performance was lackluster throughout that game, except for the final drive.

This change presents a golden opportunity for Tim Boyle as the starting QB. Boyle previously served as the Detroit Lions’ starting QB in 2021 when Jared Goff was injured. He appeared in five games, starting three, throwing for 526 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions.

While his performance was far from exceptional, this is a significant second chance for Boyle to showcase himself as a reliable backup, possibly even for Aaron Rodgers next season. Boyle, with previous tenures with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, has experienced a journeyman’s career in the league.

Could this move resolve the team’s locker room problems?

Given the numerous locker room issues, including the fallout after releasing Michael Carter and the subsequent players-only team meeting, it’s been a turbulent few weeks for the Jets. A change was necessary not only to address on-field performance but also to maintain locker-room harmony heading towards the season’s end. Hence, the decision to change quarterbacks.

This quarterback switch appears to signal the end of Wilson’s time as the Jets’ starting QB. There’s a substantial possibility that the Jets may part ways with him after this season. It’s challenging to see how he can recover from this situation within the Jets’ setup.

Wilson might indeed benefit from a change of scenery to revitalize his NFL career. Unfortunately, it seems nearly over for him in the context of one of the biggest draft disappointments in New York Jets history.