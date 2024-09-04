Jets superstar trade target expected to be dealt midseason

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets did not have a chance to trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason, but may get an opportunity to double back on those efforts midway through the 2024 NFL season.

DaVante Adams could be traded midway through the season

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently came out and said that the NFL world should expect Adams’ name to resurface in trade talks during the upcoming campaign (h/t Jon Conahan of New York Jets on SI):

“Adams has played most of his career with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. When he was traded to the Raiders, it was under the assumption that he’d be reunited with his college teammate Derek Carr. With Carr in New Orleans, Adams has now played with Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew is next… The 31-year-old has two more years left on his Raiders contract, but the team would clear $17.5 million by trading him and there isn’t much guaranteed money in those last two years. Don’t be surprised if Adams trade rumors are a hot topic again during the season.”

A trade for WR Davante Adams could make the Jets’ offense unfathomable in 2024

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets currently have a crowded wide receiver room headlined by rising star Garrett Wilson and star talent Mike Williams, with Xavier Gipson and Allen Lazard in the mix. However, it is not too crowded for the Jets to turn their eyes away from pursuing Adams if he is made available during the year. A wideout like Lazard could find himself as one of the cornerstones of a deal for the Fresno State product, along with one of the many talents that New York has on their offensive line.

Adams is interested in New York as a potential next home

Adams would seemingly be content with donning the green in New York as well. Back in July of 2024, the 31-year-old told Shannon Sharpe on the latter’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast that his affinity for Jets superstar quarterback and former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers would be a major draw for him to play for the Jets if dealt (h/t Justin Tasch of the New York Post):

“The thought of playing with Aaron is obviously amazing,” Adams said. “I already know what that’s like — which is similar to why I came here and reunited with Derek [Carr] was ’cause I had familiarity with him. And anytime you have that, it gives you a little bit more confidence than starting fresh with somebody you’ve never played with before, and it helps when they’re the best to ever play the game — or at least that’s how I feel.”

The Jets would have the chance to make a play for a pass-catcher in Adams who posted his fourth-straight 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023 behind 1,144 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Next to Wilson, who also put up a 1,000-yard season of his own, and Williams, who has done so twice in the last five years and was on pace to make it three times in a full 2023 campaign before getting injured, Adams can help forge an impossible offense to stop in New York and further their Super Bowl efforts in 2024.