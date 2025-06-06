Jets set to face Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 after Hall of Fame quarterback joins Steelers

According to many top NFL sources, Aaron Rodgers will officially be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season. This is big news for the whole NFL, including the Jets, as they open up their season against Pittsburgh on September 7th. Let’s take a look at one of the most intriguing Week 1 matchups this season, Jets vs Steelers.

Both quarterbacks will face familiar faces

Not only is Rodgers facing his former team in this matchup, but Jets’ starter Justin Fields will be battling against his former team.

Fields did not get much of an opportunity in Pittsburgh after Russell Wilson returned to the lineup last season, although many disagreed with that decision.

Now, Fields will be able to show the Steelers what they had missed out on by doing it against the former Jets quarterback.

Jets may have an advantage over the Steelers this season

Rodgers signing with the Steelers made sense to everyone, as it was predicted for a long time that he’d end up in the Black and Gold. But will his signing with Pittsburgh really give them an advantage to win Week 1?

Rodgers last season was not the version that we should expect from him this season for the Steelers. He underperformed tremendously, but the same could be said about the whole team. With a new team, coordinator, different weapons, and more time to get his repaired Achilles underneath him, we could see an improved version from last season.

But the Jets’ defense is slept on, just like the rest of the team is. They will put up good numbers this season, and this Week 1 matchup could put them on the map.

Along with their defense being elite, the Jets’ offense will also surprise people. The most impactful person for this offense isn’t the quarterback, Fields, it is offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.

The bright mind from Detroit will be able to scheme up intricate game plans for New York, all while getting the best he can out of players. The Detroit Lions ran a very player-friendly scheme, especially for the quarterback, so I believe in some fashion, we will see that transfer over.

Specifically in this matchup, the Jets’ pass rushing could dominate the weaker offensive line of the Steelers throughout the game. Rodgers doesn’t move like he used to, so expect the defensive play callers to through a bunch of blitzes his way.

The Jets have a solid chance of starting their season off 1-0 with a win against their former quarterback.