Why the Jets are among the NFL’s most dangerous underdogs

The last two seasons, the Jets have been overhyped. Many expected them to be Super Bowl competitors, but they never even made it close.

Injuries, underperformance, late game meltdowns — if it could’ve gone wrong over this period, it did. But now this is a new Jets team with a new culture. Can they surprise people?

The media has a dim outlook on the Jets

In 2024, the Jets over/under win total was set a 9.5 wins. They didn’t come close, as the team only won five games.

Now, in 2025, their win total has dropped tremendously. The line is set a 5.5 wins, which may seem like a fair line. I believe the Jets have a chance to do the opposite of last year, and overperform this line.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, a lot of players underachieved, and there were a bunch of injuries. Now, with a new system, a new quarterback, and a new coaching staff, the negatives of last season could be the positives of now.

The underappreciated offensive changes

Possibly the most impactful change from this season compared to last is the offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand. They have not had a mind like his in the building offensively in a very long time.

A creative mind, a bunch of proven playmakers, and a young and elusive quarterback; This sounds like a recipe for a fun offense. The offensive line improvement, along with their intriguing playmakers, is going to change this offense.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Adding OT Armand Membou on the opposite side from Olu Fashanu will be a big difference from last season, as both players are extremely athletic and love to get open in space.

Having linemen who are capable of downfield blocks will be huge, especially for an offensive coordinator who loves to run the rock.

The offense alone is extremely overlooked going into the season, which I believe will be secondary to their ever-elusive defense.

The Jets have a proven defense

What many expect to return to great form this season is the defense. New defensive-minded HC Aaron Glenn and company will find a way to put everyone in the best position.

Last season, they didn’t look like the unit people expected. Early on with Robert Saleh, the Jets’ defense looked like the defense of old.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But after his firing, it went downhill pretty fast. Big changes are coming, with both the scheme and the mentality. Teams cannot expect things to change immediately just because; there needs to be someone pushing this. Glenn is doing that pushing.

Although the defense was down last season, there are obviously quality players. Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson II, Jamien Sherwood. The names on this defense are big, and they play just that. This defense will return to form next season.

The Jets could crush their win line this season

With a quality defense and hopefully an offense that could be explosive, this Jets team does not have the recipe for a five-win team. If I had to predict right now, I would expect them to overperform their line set at five wins.

This team, led by Glenn, is going to have major changes on both fronts, and their win total will be higher than expected.

This is one of the best lines for betting fans to throw some money on, as this is disrespectful to this New York Jets team. This team is slept on.