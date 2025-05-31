Jets practice battles between Gardner and Wilson raise team intensity

The Jets got lucky enough to draft two star players in the 2022 NFL Draft, CB Sauce Gardner and WRGarrett Wilson.

Since then, the two have been battling year in and year out in training camps, practices, and OTAs. This has allowed iron to sharpen iron, leading to a competitive practice environment for Gang Green.

Jets’ staff pushes for competition

Ever since their rookie season, the Jets have pushed for Gardner and Wilson to compete against one another. They have been going up against each other, trying to improve the other’s game, and it seems to have worked.

In an article posted by Russ Heltman of Sports Illustrated in 2023, there are multiple clips of the two former Rookies of the Year winners going against one another. These battles are intense, yet very intriguing to watch.

Credit: Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wilson and Gardner help each other by simply competing. Like many say, practice how you play. That is exactly what happens every time there is a matchup between these two.

In another piece posted by Jim Cerny of Sports Illustrated, former Jets HC Robert Saleh had spoken about the two and their battles they were having during training camp of the same year.

“It’s cliche, iron sharpens iron,” Saleh said. “That’s the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. It’s a pretty cool dynamic to watch those two go at it.”

Since then, the two have continued their battles, and their playing levels have increased. But this goes not only for them, but other positions as well.

The Jets’ leaders set examples for others to follow

When two leaders of the team are going at it, this makes others look at them and want to compete at a high level. It increases the intensity of all of the practice, which is effective in creating high-quality players.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Practicing at game speed against quality competition, as the Jets typically do in their training camps, is great for the development of players. They get to have live reps against other players who are also competing for spots, while still learning from the coaching staff on the sidelines.

Wilson and Gardner are two players on the Jets whom their teammates can always look to as a guide. They are always looking to work and to compete, and this will start to wear off on the other players.

This upcoming training camp, which is right around the corner, we will get to see these two in action again. And this year, I expect training camp to be much more intense compared to the previous few.