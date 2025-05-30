Jets’ rookie 4th-round wide receiver has been an early standout at OTAs

When the Jets selected WR Arian Smith in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft, it was a bit of a decisive selection among fans.

But so far in OTAs, Smith has been performing well. He’s getting open, making big plays, and looking like a true threat for the Jets.

Arian Smith has been turning heads at Jets OTAs

“Yea…guys…Arian Smith is getting open on almost every route. Need to put the pads on for him, but NY looks like they got something here,” Jets bet writer Nick Faria said this X, and this should get all of the fans excited.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Finding a receiver with burners like Smith is important, as it can take the top off of the defense. That was the plan for Smith — have him be a guy to go over the top to free up some room for the intermediate routes.

He likely won’t be as high level of a player as Jameson Williams, but he will be utilized in a similar way. The speed that he brings to the team is valuable, as it really is something they never have had.

Smith needs to improve his hands

What is Smith’s biggest knock out of college was his hands, which were very poor last season. He had the most drop balls in all of the SEC, with 10.

Having 10 drops is high, but considering he only had 72 targets it’s even worse. This is a problem, and needs to be sured up for him to be utilized.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If he cut that number down by even 25%, to around 7-8 drops would be such a drastic improvement. Having him in the screen game and deep passes is huge, as that is where he excels.

Smith averaged 19.9 yards per reception throughout his college career, which shows how much of a big-play threat he is.

While this will likely come down with more receptions, it shows how important it is to give him the ball. Once he gets the ball in his hands, he uses his excellent speed to run past people.

Overall, Smith seems to be ready to take on a big role for the Jets. This would be tremendous for them, as they now have someone capable of capping off the defense.