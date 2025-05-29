Is the Jets’ 2022 NFL Draft class among the best in recent NFL history?

The New York Jets landed some serious star power in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is easily the best Jets draft class of recent memory, and could arguably be among the best in recent NFL history. Let’s highlight the impact of the Jets’ three best selections from this draft class.

Round 1 – #4; CB Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner has already proven to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Gardner’s two first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections make him the best pick from this class. Gardner is a great corner, as many teams across the league would kill for his presence. He is shutdown, and could completely take down a side of the field.

His best season came in his rookie season, where he had 2 INTS, 20 PD, and 75 total tackles. This first season put him on the map, and he has been outstanding since. Gardner did slow down a little in 2024, but still was a great contributor. He could wind up the highest-paid cornerback in the league, topping Derek Stingley Jr. when he gets his next deal.

Round 1 – #10; WR Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson is an outstanding wide receiver out of Ohio State University, who took his tremendous talents to the Big Apple. Wilson has had great stats throughout his career, and that isn’t the most impressive part.

His quarterback play over his three years has been very subpar. Although this poor QB play has been evident, he has had over 1,000 yards every season. Wilson is a dynamic receiver.

In 2025, I expect Wilson to have a boost in all of his stats compared to previous seasons, although they might not be crazy jumps. Justin Fields is his collegiate QB, and now his professional one as well. They look to bring to New York what they brought to Ohio State, and I expect the duo to be very exciting.

Round 2 – #36; HB Breece Hall

Another great pick here for the front office of the Jets, a starting running back was acquired. Breece Hall is an electric and talented back. He is capable of playing all three downs, and we saw that in the previous two seasons. Hall is coming up on a contract year, and I wonder how much, or if at all, the Jets will pay the talented back.

Looking at his best season, 2023, he had 1585 yards from scrimmage, nine touchdowns, and averaged 4.5 yards per attempt on the ground. This is an overall great season, but 2024 didn’t go this way.

Everyone expected a takeoff from Hall, but we didn’t see that. He had a lingering knee injury throughout, and with poor offensive play, the back never really got it going. I’m interested to see how he performs this season, and if the other backs on the team will cut into his role.